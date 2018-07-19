Births


July 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Jason and Jill Reardon, Youngstown, girl, July 17.

Taylor Gozur and Dillan Monroe, Warren, girl, July 17.

Richard Dekatah and Christy Sherwood, Youngstown, girl, July 17.

Michael and Kelley Mills, Youngstown, girl, July 17.

Ryan and Jennifer Rager, Youngstown, boy, July 17.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Emily Huffman and Nicholas Watson Sr., Niles, boy, July 16.

Anthony and Jacqueline Kraml, Warren, girl, July 16.

Sharon regional medical center

Elizabeth Dulavitch and Brian Conti, Greenville, Pa., girl, July 14.

