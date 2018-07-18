YSU guard Santiago denied an extra year of eligibility
Youngstown State mens basketball player Francisco Santiago is out of collegiate eligibility, the school confirmed on Wednesday.
Santiago was going for a sixth year of eligibilty after the redshirt-senior tore his ACL prior to the 2017-18 season. He attempted to play through the injury, but ended up sitting out for most of the season.
The Cleveland native was the last player from former head coach Jerry Slocum's tenure as the Penguins head coach. Last year, the team was in its first season under Jerrod Calhoun.
