Wrren cop injured during arrest

Staff report

WARREN

A city police officer suffered injuries to his hip, knee, ankle and face while struggling to arrest a female outside an Elm Road convenience store.

Patrolman Richard Kovach said he responded to a call at 5 a.m. Wednesday of a woman possibly on drugs standing behind the store yelling and screaming.

The officer found Tiffany Uher, 30, of Maple Street, Orwell, behind the store and spoke to her several times from the cruiser, asking her if she needed any help. She gave him a false name and kept walking away from him, he said.

Kovach left the police car, put handcuffs on Uher and tried to get her in the back of the cruiser, but she resisted, kicking her legs on the car’s frame.

The officer said he was off balance when he injured himself.

