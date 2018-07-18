Wrren cop injured during arrest
Staff report
WARREN
A city police officer suffered injuries to his hip, knee, ankle and face while struggling to arrest a female outside an Elm Road convenience store.
Patrolman Richard Kovach said he responded to a call at 5 a.m. Wednesday of a woman possibly on drugs standing behind the store yelling and screaming.
The officer found Tiffany Uher, 30, of Maple Street, Orwell, behind the store and spoke to her several times from the cruiser, asking her if she needed any help. She gave him a false name and kept walking away from him, he said.
Kovach left the police car, put handcuffs on Uher and tried to get her in the back of the cruiser, but she resisted, kicking her legs on the car’s frame.
The officer said he was off balance when he injured himself.
Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 16, 2018 10:01 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING THURSDAY
- May 23, 2018 2:47 p.m.
Pair arrested in latest Austintown prostitution sting
- May 24, 2018 midnight
Prostitution sting nets two, including alleged pimp
- October 4, 2017 12:24 p.m.
Youngstown man pleads guilty to robbing elderly Warren woman
- November 30, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Man sentenced for injuring elderly woman while stealing her purse
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.