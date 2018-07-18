Warren woman indicted for injuries to twin daughters

Staff report

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a woman on nine charges related to injuries suffered by her twin infant daughters.

Harley N. Warner, 20, of Warren Road in Newton Falls, was indicted Tuesday on five counts of child endangering and four counts of felonious assault related to the injuries her daughters suffered.

The girls, now about 9 months old, suffered broken bones.

If convicted on all charges, Warner could get dozens of years in prison.

Warner called 911 on June 13, asking for an ambulance to come to a home on Vine Avenue Northeast, saying one of her daughters was “barely breathing” and “purple” when Warner woke her up to feed her. When authorities arrived, Warner said the child was now “acting perfectly fine.”

Warner had also been staying in Newton Falls. She has been in the county jail since June 22.

The grand jury also indicted a Wick Street Southeast man on drug charges.

John E. Gooch Sr., 31, was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession, two counts of aggravated drug possession and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

The charges include a specification that cash seized from Gooch, believed to be proceeds from criminal activity, can be forfeited.

A Howland police officer made a traffic stop on Gooch’s vehicle Oct. 16, 2017, on Ridge Road at Draper Street Southeast.

The officer smelled marijuana and searched Gooch, finding suspected heroin. Another search at the county jail uncovered suspected crack cocaine in Gooch’s clothing.

Also at the jail, corrections officers found a much larger bag of suspected crack cocaine during a strip search, police said.

Police also seized $1,265 in cash.