Valley nativeson winning end of Supreme Court labor case

YOUNGSTOWN

When the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision on labor rights last month, two Mahoning Valley natives were front and center.

Attorneys Jacob Huebert and Bill Messenger represented plaintiff Mark Janus in Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, with the court ultimately siding with Janus’ argument that it is unconstitutional to require nonunion members to pay public-sector union fees to cover the costs of collective bargaining.

Messenger, a staff attorney for the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, argued the case before the Supreme Court. He was joined on the case by Huebert, director of litigation at the Liberty Justice Center.

In addition to their shared work on behalf of right-to-work laws, the two attorneys found they had something else in common: Both grew up in the Mahoning Valley.

“Two people around the same age, from the same place, ended up going to the Supreme Court together and winning this case,” Huebert said.

Huebert, 39, who now lives in Chicago, grew up in North Lima and graduated from South Range High School in 1997. He went on to graduate from Grove City College, then from the University of Chicago Law School.

Messenger grew up on the West Side of Youngstown and graduated from Chaney High School in 1993.

He attended Ohio University, then graduated from George Washington University Law School in 2001.

