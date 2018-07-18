TUBBS TRIAL | Defendant testifying today on own behalf


July 18, 2018 at 3:11p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jermaine Tubbs, 28, is testifying on his own behalf in his murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Tubbs is charged with the April 10, 2017, shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, on DuPont Circle.

Police say Tubbs killed Brooks during an argument. Brooks claimed he acted in self defense.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900