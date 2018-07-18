TUBBS TRIAL | Defendant testifying today on own behalf

YOUNGSTOWN — Jermaine Tubbs, 28, is testifying on his own behalf in his murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Tubbs is charged with the April 10, 2017, shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, on DuPont Circle.

Police say Tubbs killed Brooks during an argument. Brooks claimed he acted in self defense.