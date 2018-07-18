Trumbull Co. commissioners to authorize five road paving projects today

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners are expected today to authorize the award of a $1,093,676 contract to Shelley & Sands Inc. of North Jackson to repave and upgrade five county roads this summer.

The project involves mostly paving but also small other upgrades. Fifty-four percent of the funding comes from the state through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The remainder comes from the county engineer’s funds.

The roads are:

Logan Way between state Route 304 in Liberty and Warner Road.

Ridge Road from King Graves Road in Vienna south for 3,568 feet.

Niles-Warren River Road from DeForest Road in Weathersfield south to the Niles city limits.

South Canal Street in Newton Township from Bright Baldwin Road north to the Newton Falls village limits.

Shannon Road from the Girard city limits north to Tibbetts-Wick Road in Liberty.

The other bidder was American Contracting of Youngstown, which bid $1,131,011.

The commissioners also are expected to authorize scrapping four cruisers at Atlas Recycling of Warren from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. They have between 208,000 and 240,000 miles on them and are Ford Crown Victorias between the years 2003 and 2006.

The commissioners tried to sell them by internet auction but there were no bidders.