Testimony begins in homicide trial

YOUNGSTOWN

Testimony began Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of Jermaine Tubbs, 26, who is charged with murder in the April 10, 2017, shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, on DuPont Circle.

Brooks was shot as his daughter and Tubbs, her boyfriend, were arguing after Brooks and family members went to her apartment when they found out she called 911. Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case.

Factor in fatal crash

FAIRFIELD

A news release from the Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol is considered a factor in a fatal motorcycle accident about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on state Route 517 in Columbiana County.

The release said a motorcycle operated by William J. Stoffel, 41, of Lisbon was going west on Route 517 near milepost 7 when it went off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Stoffel.

A county coroner’s official pronounced Stoffel dead at the scene. The release also said he was not wearing a helmet.

Fair attendance down

BAZETTA

Attendance for this year’s Trumbull County Fair was about 40,000 people, down slightly compared with 2017. Fair officials estimated the 2017 attendance to be about 40,500, which was down compared with the 2016 number of 44,688.

Vacant home destroyed

YOUNGSTOWN

A recently vacated 222 North Heights Ave. home was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday. Crews were called to the North Side home about 4 a.m. and found it engulfed in flames.

