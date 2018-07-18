Prosecutors recommend 10 years for man trying to rob cabbie


July 18, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Prosecutors are recommending 10 years in prison for an 18-year-old man who was shot in October by a cab driver he was trying to rob.

Drequan Abdullah pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Abdullah tried to rob the cab driver in the Rockford Village housing project on the East Side but was instead shot in the leg by the cab driver.

Defense attorney David Engler will argue for a less prison time when Abdullah is sentenced before Judge Maureen Sweeney. A sentencing date has not been set.

A co-defendant, Brandon Rosa, 20, received a six-year prison sentence after he also pleaded guilty.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999