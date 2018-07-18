Prosecutors recommend 10 years for man trying to rob cabbie

YOUNGSTOWN

Prosecutors are recommending 10 years in prison for an 18-year-old man who was shot in October by a cab driver he was trying to rob.

Drequan Abdullah pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Abdullah tried to rob the cab driver in the Rockford Village housing project on the East Side but was instead shot in the leg by the cab driver.

Defense attorney David Engler will argue for a less prison time when Abdullah is sentenced before Judge Maureen Sweeney. A sentencing date has not been set.

A co-defendant, Brandon Rosa, 20, received a six-year prison sentence after he also pleaded guilty.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.