Prosecutors recommend 10 years for man shot in cab robbery
YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are recommending 10 years in prison for an 18-year-old man who was shot in October by a cab driver he was trying to rob.
Drequan Abdullah pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said Abdullah tried to rob the cab driver in the Rockford Village housing project but was instead shot in the leg by the cab driver.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 7, 2017 midnight
Cab robber suspects arraigned
- October 6, 2017 midnight
Cab driver robbed on East Side, shoots attacker
- May 24, 2018 11:32 a.m.
Brandon Rosa sent to prison for attack on cab driver last year
- May 25, 2018 midnight
Man refuses to cooperate, gets six years for robbery
- October 5, 2017 9:38 a.m.
Robber wounded by own gun after cab driver fights back
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.