Prosecutors recommend 10 years for man shot in cab robbery


July 18, 2018 at 10:40a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are recommending 10 years in prison for an 18-year-old man who was shot in October by a cab driver he was trying to rob.

Drequan Abdullah pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Abdullah tried to rob the cab driver in the Rockford Village housing project but was instead shot in the leg by the cab driver.

