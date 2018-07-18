Police investigate after motorcyclist killed Tuesday night


July 18, 2018 at 9:39a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the East Side.

Reports said the man on the motorcycle was,traveling east on Oak Street when he collided with a car at Himrod Avenue.

The motorcycle driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he died of his injuries.

His name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

