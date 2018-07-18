Police investigate after motorcyclist killed Tuesday night
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the East Side.
Reports said the man on the motorcycle was,traveling east on Oak Street when he collided with a car at Himrod Avenue.
The motorcycle driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he died of his injuries.
His name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.