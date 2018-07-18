POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

July 11

Arrest: After pulling him over near South Raccoon Road, officers took Jerold B. Wiggins, 38, into custody upon discovering the Oil City, Pa., man was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant.

Burglary: To a residence in the 500 block of North Four Mile Run Road, from which a purse was taken from a kitchen table.

Fight: Police responded to a fight between juveniles in the 4300 block of Maple Avenue.

Harassment: A Woodgate Street resident reported having received unwanted Facebook messages.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue resulted in minor-misdemeanor citations to Deidre L. Keener, 20, of Forest Street, Warren, and John R. Yeager, 21, of Woodhurst Drive, Austintown, after police alleged having found two bags of suspected marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe.

Scam: A Claridge Drive resident told authorities of being scammed of $3,000.

Theft: A purse was removed from a car in the 500 block of North Four Mile Run Road.

July 12

Arrest: Youngstown police handed James L. Myers, 34, to Austintown authorities. Myers, of East Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on an Austintown Area Court warrant charging receiving stolen property after being accused of having a plastic dog crate that had been stolen from another man.

Recovered property: Two bicycles were recovered after having been reported stolen in the 200 block of North Edgehill Avenue.

Theft: Jewelry was missing from a home in the 1700 block of Paisley Street.

Fraud: An Ohltown Road resident reported having been scammed of $50.

Felonious assault: Someone told officers of having been struck with a metal chair and knocked unconscious at a North Edgehill Avenue business. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Recovered property: A 2004 Hyundai Elantra was towed after having been found abandoned in the 600 block of Purdue Avenue.

Theft: A purse was removed from a vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue gas station.

July 13

Recovered property: Various credit cards were found at a business in the 40 block of North Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: A resident in the 3400 block of Warwick Court reported unauthorized charges to an account.

Domestic violence: Sabrina K. Keltz, 23, of Imperial Street, Youngstown, was charged with the crime after her mother, of Austintown, alleged Keltz had punched her head, leaving a black eye and a cut to the accuser’s nose, during an argument related to Keltz’s infant daughter.

Theft: A Westchester Drive resident noticed $103 worth of unauthorized charges to an account.

Recovered property: Someone found a motorcycle key near South Turner and Kirk roads.

July 14

Theft: The Ohio State Highway Patrol on state Route 11 handed to Austintown police Jacob A. Howley, 30, of East Webb Road, Austintown. He was wanted on a theft charge after having been accused of failing to pay a $60 cab fare last December.

Theft: Eleven yard signs were stolen from a Kirk Road church.

July 15

Arrest: Police arrested Michael L. Marsh, 41, at his North Kimberly Avenue home. The Austintown man was wanted on an Adult Parole Authority warrant charging him with a parole violation.

Arrest: Campbell police relinquished custody of Gerald J. Bradford, 46, to Austintown authorities. Bradford, of Elm Street, Struthers, was wanted on a telecommunications-harassment charge from Austintown.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to take custody of Jennifer L. Almeida, whose last known address was on Matta Avenue in Youngstown, and who was wanted on a theft warrant. Almeida, 29, was accused of staying two days at a Boardman motel earlier this month without paying for $197 worth of accommodations.

Drugs: A 27-year-old Austintown woman was to possibly face several drug-related charges after her grandmother reportedly found her unconscious in the relative’s bathroom as the woman was to take a shower. Police found a bag of suspected heroin, a hypodermic syringe and a spoon with suspected heroin residue and burn marks common in drug use, they alleged.

Overdose: A woman was treated at an area hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 80 block of Idaho Road.

Theft: Someone stole various parts off a backhoe in the 1200 block of North Niles-Canfield Road.

Theft: Michole S.A. Cottle, 31, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing merchandise from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Drugs: While assisting two people reportedly stranded at a North Canfield-Niles Road gas station because of a blown tire, authorities charged Pamela K. Fisher, 60, of Canary Drive, Lake Milton, with possessing dangerous drugs, cocaine and marijuana. A search revealed two bags of narcotics, including 1 gram of suspected cocaine, 4 grams of suspected marijuana and 10 pills determined to be Gabapentin, a prescription medication sometimes used to treat seizures and pain caused by shingles, a report showed.

July 16

Drugs: While investigating a suspicious vehicle at a North Raccoon Road apartment complex, officers charged Rex A. Putnam, 60, of Leslie Avenue, Niles, with drug abuse (cocaine), as well as Rex A. Putnam II, 38, of Longview Drive, Niles, with possessing drug paraphernalia. The elder Putnam admitted he had crack cocaine in his pocket, where police alleged having found three clumps of an off-white substance; also, the younger Putnam was seen placing a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in his pocket, a report stated.

CANFIELD

July 11

Weapon: Police charged Joshua Fleming, 25, of Willow Way, Canfield, with unlawfully discharging a firearm, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, after a man in the area reported having been accidentally struck in the leg with a projectile fired by someone who was target shooting. The victim declined medical attention, however, a report said.

Citation: Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash near East Main Street, then cited a 16-year-old Lowellville girl on a charge of running a red light.

July 12

Arrest: Officers on East Main Street took Mark Burney of Breaden Street, Youngstown, into custody. Burney, 52, was wanted on a Lawrence County, Pa., warrant.

Arrests: Police arrested Jonathan Fernandez, 25, and Amalys Amoros, 27, both of Carriage Lane Canfield. Fernandez was charged with driving with no operator’s license; Amoros faced a wrongful-entrustment charge.

July 14

Arrest: A traffic stop on Fairground Boulevard resulted in a driving-under-suspension charge against Tabranda Thomas, 39, of Notre Dame Drive, Campbell.

July 15

Arrest: Brian Sturgeon, 61, of Detwiler Road, Canfield, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after having been pulled over on South Broad Street.