Man faces charges after officer witnesses him hitting woman
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an officer on patrol Tuesday arrested a man after he saw him hitting someone in a car parked in the middle of the street.
Officer Mark Sember was at East Indianola and Chapman avenues at about 6:40 p.m. when he saw cars going around a car parked in the middle of the road.
When Sember went to see what was going on he saw a man later identified as Frederick Harris, 31, of East Philadelphia Avenue, hit a woman in the car several times.
Both Harris and the woman said trey were arguing, reports said, but the woman refused to sign a complaint or be examined by paramedics, reports said.
Harris also had three bags of heroin in his pockets, reports said. He was arrested on charges of domestic violence and possession of heroin and taken to the Mahoning County jail.
