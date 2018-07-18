METRO DIGEST || Crash closes I-680 ramp

Crash closes ramp

YOUNGSTOWN

A southbound semi rolled over alongside Interstate 680 in the city going around a bend near the Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr. exit, spilling its cargo.

No injuries were reported in the one-vehicle accident that occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The state Route 711 on-ramp was closed and remained closed as of 11 p.m.

Crash kills driver

BOARDMAN

A one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Shields Road near Lockwood Boulevard left the driver dead and a passenger hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries. Killed was Glen W. Parker Jr., 54, of Youngstown, who was declared dead 3:19 p.m. at a hospital.

The cause of the crash, reported about 2:30 p.m., is under investigation by Boardman police. Officers said neither Parker nor his passenger were wearing seat belts. Police said the cause of the crash, in which Parker swerved his car off the road into a ditch and hit a utility pole and a tree, is officially unknown.

However, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, witnesses said the driver was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and went off the road to avoid oncoming traffic. The Ohio State Highway Patrol provided technical assistance in the investigation.

Fire chief: Truck leaked unknown amount of acid

WEATHERSFIELD

Kenneth Boring, Weathersfield Township fire chief, said in a news release Tuesday that an unknown amount of hydrochloric acid leaked from a tanker truck holding 2,400 gallons of the chemical at Predator Trucking on North State Street.

The incident was originally reported at 7:22 a.m. Monday as smoke coming from the rear of the building, but was actually a chemical release, Boring said.

He described it as a “small-scale incident that was contained to an outside parking lot.” He thanked township residents and other fire departments and agencies for “their impeccable assistance to Weathersfield Township.”

A drone from Mahoning County was used to monitor cleanup efforts and the spill area.

Girard officials joined township police officers and firefighters in knocking on doors to advise residents and businesses “in the direct wind path” to evacuate, Boring said. There were no injuries.

Hearing about firearm

BOARDMAN

A man township police arrested on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle appeared for a hearing Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court.

A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set for the felony charge against Jermayne Brooks, 25, of South Schenley Avenue, according to court records.

According to a police report, police were sent to South Schenley about 5:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a vacant building.

Police stopped the vehicle on Hopkins Road and made contact with Brooks, who informed police he had a gun on him.

Asked if he had a concealed-carry permit, Brooks said he did not, police said. Asked why not, he told police, “because it’s Ohio,” and he has the right to openly carry a firearm, according to the report.

Police, however, said he was violating laws pertaining to carrying a firearm in a vehicle, saying Brooks had the gun with ammunition “readily accessible.” Police took possession of the handgun, holster and magazine, according to the report.

Brooks is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Aug. 14.

Felonious-assault charge

WARREN

A not-guilty plea was entered Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court for Noel L. Evans, 25, of Third Street Southwest, to a felonious-assault charge after a man alleged Evans fired a gun at him Sunday night in the Hampshire House Apartments on Fifth Street Southwest. Bond of $50,000 was set.

The victim was not hit by the gunfire.

Police responded to the 7:06 p.m. incident and learned the victim named Evans was the suspect.

A short time later, they spotted Evans in a pickup truck driving into the apartment complex and followed him until Evans ran from the vehicle and an officer chased him on foot but did not catch him.

Evans’ identification and cellphone were found inside the truck.

Police arrested him on the felonious-assault warrant Monday, and he was taken to the Trumbull County jail.

Grant for Liberty schools

LIBERTY

Liberty School District received a $10,000 grant from the Youngstown Foundation Mahoning Valley Sports Charities Fund to begin and assist with Phase Two of the Liberty Youth Recreation and Impact Center (LYRIC).

Phase Two includes the addition of additional restrooms stalls, ceiling fans and ventilation, installation of basketball hoops and crash pads, as well as a portable basketball hoop.

LYRIC will be used by the school district to offer its students and community the highest quality programming through its collaboration with the Jewish Community Center. The JCC will offer programs to the schools as well as the greater community to add value to Liberty, Mahoning and Trumbull counties and guests.

Save 22 Poker Run

STRUTHERS

AMVETS Chapter 44 Riders, 305 Elm St., will participate in the Save 22 Poker Run on Sunday. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the run starts at noon. Cost is $15 for one rider or $20 for a rider and co-rider. The event will feature prizes and a 50-50 drawing. Call 330-755-3333 for information.