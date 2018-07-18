Court overturns then-11-year-old boy’s conviction in slaying
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is overturning the conviction of a then-11-year-old boy in the 2009 shotgun slaying of his father’s pregnant fiancee, saying prosecutors didn’t provide enough evidence to support it.
The state Supreme Court’s 5-0 ruling Wednesday reversed a finding by a juvenile court judge in Lawrence County, upheld by a state appellate court, that Jordan Brown was guilty of first-degree murder and homicide of an unborn child.
Brown, now 20, was charged in the slaying of 26-year-old Kenzie Houk, who was eight months pregnant.
Justices attacked the evidence as insufficient, saying among other things that trial evidence pointing to a shotgun in Brown’s bedroom as the murder weapon supported an equally reasonable conclusion that it wasn’t the murder weapon.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 4, 2017 3:37 p.m.
Ohio court overturns death sentence in bartender's death
- October 12, 2016 2:44 p.m.
Federal appeals court overturns death sentence in 1985 Ohio slaying
- March 29, 2018 midnight
Judge overturns man’s 2003 murder conviction
- May 5, 2018 midnight
Court vacates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction
- August 5, 2017 midnight
Court upends Blackwater contractor’s murder conviction
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.