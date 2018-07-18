Convicted ex-auditor seeks reduced sentence


July 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A former elected county official in Cleveland who pleaded guilty to bribery in a federal investigation of public corruption and was sentenced in 2010 to 22 years in prison is seeking a reduction in his sentence.

Cleveland.com reports former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo has asked a federal judge for a hearing where he can argue for a sentence reduction.

The 68-year-old Democrat admitted taking more than $1 million in bribes in exchange for steering county government contracts and hiring political cronies.

Russo is in a prison with a medical facility in Devens, Mass.

His attorney’s motion requesting the hearing says Russo has “serious and ongoing medical issues, arising complications and the need for life-saving equipment.”

A message seeking comment was left at the federal prosecutor’s office.

