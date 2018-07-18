Convicted ex-auditor seeks reduced sentence
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
A former elected county official in Cleveland who pleaded guilty to bribery in a federal investigation of public corruption and was sentenced in 2010 to 22 years in prison is seeking a reduction in his sentence.
Cleveland.com reports former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo has asked a federal judge for a hearing where he can argue for a sentence reduction.
The 68-year-old Democrat admitted taking more than $1 million in bribes in exchange for steering county government contracts and hiring political cronies.
Russo is in a prison with a medical facility in Devens, Mass.
His attorney’s motion requesting the hearing says Russo has “serious and ongoing medical issues, arising complications and the need for life-saving equipment.”
A message seeking comment was left at the federal prosecutor’s office.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 20, 2018 midnight
Will Infante emulate Mafioso Strollo?
- March 7, 2018 12:10 p.m.
Former Niles auditor takes plea, will testify against ex-Mayor Infante
- March 29, 2017 12:05 a.m.
A Cuyahoga County court panel heard the appeal of Martin Yavorcik, convicted in the Oakhill corruption scandal
- February 15, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Martin Yavorcik, convicted in the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption scandal, heads back to court March 28
- December 1, 2017 11:06 a.m.
Ex-congressman gets sentenced reduced to time served
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.