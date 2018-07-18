Campbell rejects fact-finder's report on new cop pact
CAMPBELL — The city rejected a fact-finder's report in its contract negotiations with its police union.
The city and the Fraternal Order of Police, Campbell Lodge 42, have been in negotiations for a new contract as the previous contract expired on Sept. 30, 2017.
Right now, they are under an operation of understanding, meaning both parties agree the current contract applies until an agreement is settled.
All but five articles in the contract have been agreed to by both parties.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
