Agenda Thursday

Austintown school board, 2 p.m., work session, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Austintown school board, regular meeting, 5 p.m., middle school, 800 S. Raccoon Road.

Four Square Block Watch, 6 p.m., Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., Youngstown.

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Jackson Township trustees, 10 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 9:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd.

Niles schools board, 5:30 p.m., administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Warren school board, 3:15 p.m., athletic council, Athletic Director’s conference room, high school, 860 Elm Road NE.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, 9 a.m., board of trustees, board room, WRTA, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

