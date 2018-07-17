Walmart Wellness Day health screenings are Saturday

Walmart stores nationwide will help families get a healthy start to the new school year with America’s largest single-day health fair event.

Walmart Wellness Day, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at stores in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, will kick off the retailer’s back-to-school season, according to a company news release.

The free event provides students and their families access to health services, including immunizations, health screenings and in select locations, free vision screenings.

Customers will also have access to blood glucose and blood-pressure screenings. Parents will be able to speak one-on-one with a pharmacist about any health concerns they have. Since its first event, the company has provided more than 2.2 million free screenings to people across the country.