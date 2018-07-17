Two bystanders at fair help deputy take suspects into custody

BAZETTA — Two citizens came to the aid of a Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy locked in a battle with a suspect Sunday night at the Trumbull County Fair.

Deputy Lee Padula was working an off-duty assignment when he observed a confrontation among two men and a woman.

A male taking an aggressive stance toward the other two walked away when the deputy approached, so the deputy followed him to escort him off of the fairgrounds.

The suspect, Camron L. Mayfield, 18, of Maple Street in Niles, immediately struck the deputy, who then took Mayfield to the ground. But Mayfield got on top of the deputy.

A Warren man in the crowd assisted the deputy, allowing the deputy to handcuff Mayfield. Meanwhile, a second suspect, Gregory Snyder Jr., 18, of Union Street Southwest of Warren, also “intervened.” But a second bystander assisted with Snyder and detained him, the deputy said.

Several officers arrived and helped escort Mayfield and Snyder to the sheriff’s office in the grandstand, where they recovered a black digital scale and half of a yellow pill from Mayfield’s clothing.

Mayfield was arraigned Monday in Central District Court in Cortland on felony assault and disorderly conduct. He pleaded not guilty, and bond of $50,000 was set.

Snyder pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was convicted.