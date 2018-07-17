TUBBS TRIAL | Testimony gets underway in 2017 case
YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony has begun today in Mahoning County Common Pleas on the trial of Jermaine Tubbs, 26, who is charged with murder in the April 10, 2017 shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, on DuPont Circle.
Brooks was shot as his daughter and Tubbs, her boyfriend were arguing.
Judge Anthony D'Apolito is hearing the case.
