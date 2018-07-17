Trumbull deputy assisted by citizens in arrest altercations at fair

Staff report

BAZETTA

Two citizens came to the aid of a Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy locked in a battle with a suspect Sunday night at the Trumbull County Fair.

Deputy Lee Padula was working an off-duty assignment when he observed a confrontation among two men and a woman.

A male taking an aggressive stance toward the other two walked away when the deputy approached, so the deputy followed him to escort him off the fairgrounds.

The suspect, Camron L. Mayfield, 18, of Maple Street in Niles, immediately struck the deputy, who then took Mayfield to the ground. But Mayfield got on top of the deputy.

A Warren man in the crowd assisted the deputy, allowing the deputy to handcuff Mayfield.

Meanwhile, a second suspect, Gregory Snyder Jr., 18, of Union Street Southwest of Warren, also intervened, a report said. But a second bystander assisted with Snyder.

