Trial begins for man accused of shooting in Wal-Mart parking lot


July 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court heard opening statements Monday in the trial of a man accused of an Oct. 30 shooting in the parking lot of the Austintown Walmart.

Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, is on trial before Judge John M. Durkin on a charge of felonious assault and obstructing official business for the early morning shooting, which injured a man.

Craig was not arrested until Nov. 26 by Youngstown police after a foot-and-vehicle chase on the East Side after officers responded to a call involving gunfire.

Inside a vehicle police said Craig was driving officers found a 9 mm handgun and an extended magazine of ammunition. The find led to a federal indictment in April on firearms charges for Craig.

Craig has been seen using the gun in a rap video he made before he was arrested, reports said.

