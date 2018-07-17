Trial begins for man accused of shooting in Wal-Mart parking lot
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court heard opening statements Monday in the trial of a man accused of an Oct. 30 shooting in the parking lot of the Austintown Walmart.
Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, is on trial before Judge John M. Durkin on a charge of felonious assault and obstructing official business for the early morning shooting, which injured a man.
Craig was not arrested until Nov. 26 by Youngstown police after a foot-and-vehicle chase on the East Side after officers responded to a call involving gunfire.
Inside a vehicle police said Craig was driving officers found a 9 mm handgun and an extended magazine of ammunition. The find led to a federal indictment in April on firearms charges for Craig.
Craig has been seen using the gun in a rap video he made before he was arrested, reports said.
