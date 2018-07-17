Man changes mind twice about plea, pushes trial back
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A trial set for Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of trafficking two of his female relatives was continued again.
David Kalna, 37, was to go on trial before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after telling the court Wednesday he refused a plea deal that would have given him a 13-year sentence.
Later in the week Kalna informed the court he would take a plea deal and Judge Krichbaum informed court officials he would not need a jury pool.
However, Monday morning, Kalna informed the court that he decided again to refuse a plea, so the case is being continued because with two other cases in the courthouse going forward, there are not enough jurors for Kalna’s trial.
A new date has not been set yet. Kalna faces a total of 33 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
Kalna and a co-defendant were secretly indicted in April for the charges. The co-defendant has yet to be found, and prosecutors said he may have left the country.
Kalna was taken into custody a couple of days after the indictment was issued when he was stopped on a traffic violation by city police and has been in the county jail ever since.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 16, 2018 9:33 a.m.
Human trafficking trial continued after plea deal rejected
- July 11, 2018 11:17 a.m.
Man rejects plea deal in human trafficking case
- July 12, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Kalna opts for trial in trafficking case
- April 24, 2018 10:02 a.m.
Youngstown man arraigned on human trafficking charges
- April 25, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Human-trafficking suspect arraigned
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.