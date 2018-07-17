Man changes mind twice about plea, pushes trial back

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A trial set for Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of trafficking two of his female relatives was continued again.

David Kalna, 37, was to go on trial before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after telling the court Wednesday he refused a plea deal that would have given him a 13-year sentence.

Later in the week Kalna informed the court he would take a plea deal and Judge Krichbaum informed court officials he would not need a jury pool.

However, Monday morning, Kalna informed the court that he decided again to refuse a plea, so the case is being continued because with two other cases in the courthouse going forward, there are not enough jurors for Kalna’s trial.

A new date has not been set yet. Kalna faces a total of 33 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Kalna and a co-defendant were secretly indicted in April for the charges. The co-defendant has yet to be found, and prosecutors said he may have left the country.

Kalna was taken into custody a couple of days after the indictment was issued when he was stopped on a traffic violation by city police and has been in the county jail ever since.