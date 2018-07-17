Social services network created in Mahoning Co.

YOUNGSTOWN

A network of 10 social service organizations in Mahoning County has been created for individuals and families seeking care.

The Preferred Care Network, formed by the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, “comprises non-profit organizations funded by the Board that have demonstrated that they are qualified, caring and have the best interests of those they serve at heart,” said Duane Piccirilli, recovery board executive director.

Network members are: Alta Care Group, Catholic Charities Regional Agency, Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County, Compass Family and Community Services, Flying High, Inc., Help Network of Northeast Ohio, Mercy Health, Meridian HealthCare, Neil Kennedy Recovery Center, and Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program.

Rinck joins Future Leaders program

KINSMAN

Sherry Rinck, licensed administrator and qualified disabilities professional at Boyd’s Kinsman Home, has been named by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living as a future leader in long-term health care.

Rinck will join the Association’s Future Leaders program, a year long program that offers training and guidance for health professionals.

July sock drive to benefit local vets

YOUNGSTOWN

During July, Shepherd of the Valley is conducting its first Stars and Stripes Sock Drive to benefit local veterans in need by collecting white, cotton socks which will be given to the Trumbull County Council of the American Legion.

The legion will distribute them to veterans in local nursing facilities and veteran clinics.

White cotton men’s and women’s socks can be dropped off at any Shepherd of the Valley community between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at corporate offices.

Drop-off sites are: Boardman, 7148 West Blvd., Boardman; Howland, 4100 North River Road N.E., Warren; Niles, 1500 McKinley Ave., Niles; Poland, 301 W. Western Reserve Road, Poland; and Corporate Office/At Home With Shepherd, 5525 Silica Road, Austintown.

For information, contact Danielle Procopio at 330-530-4038, ext. 2057.