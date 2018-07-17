Shepherd of the Valley job fair is Friday


July 17, 2018 at 7:34p.m.

HOWLAND — Shepherd of the Valley is hosting a job fair for environmental services staff at its Howland community location, 4100 N. River Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Jobs are available at the Boardman, Howland, Niles and Poland communities.

Open interviews will be conducted. All available jobs can be viewed at shepherdofthevalley.com. If possible, apply online ahead of time or bring a resume.

For information, contact corporate recruiter Kelly Kenyhercz Hall at 330-530-4038, ext. 2043, or email her at kkenyhercz@shepherdofthevalley.com.

