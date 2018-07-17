Semi loses its cargo on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — A southbound semi rolled over alongside Interstate 680 in the city going around a bend near the Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr. exit spilling its cargo.
No injuries were reported in the one-vehicle accident that occurred about 5 p.m. The state Route 711 on-ramp was closed for several hours, reported police, who were still at the scene at 8 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 21, 2016 4:41 p.m.
Accident backs up traffic on I-680 southbound
- February 7, 2017 7:37 p.m.
I-680 ramps in Youngstown closed a few hours Wednesday
- February 5, 2018 12:54 a.m.
UPDATE: Two killed in I-680 wreck had left their cars
- June 15, 2017 4:55 p.m.
Dead wrong-way driver on I-680 identified
- June 15, 2017 11:59 a.m.
UPDATE | Police say suspect died in collision after high-speed I-680 chase
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.