Semi loses its cargo on I-680 in Youngstown


July 17, 2018 at 8:41p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A southbound semi rolled over alongside Interstate 680 in the city going around a bend near the Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr. exit spilling its cargo.

No injuries were reported in the one-vehicle accident that occurred about 5 p.m. The state Route 711 on-ramp was closed for several hours, reported police, who were still at the scene at 8 p.m.

