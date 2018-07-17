Sears closes last store in Chicago city limits

Associated Press

CHICAGO

Sears has closed its final store in Chicago, ending its retail legacy in the city.

Sears Holdings Corp. announced this year the store in the Portage Park neighborhood on the city’s northwest side would close. The store closed Sunday; it opened in 1938.

The retailer now based in suburban Hoffman Estates has been scaling back its Chicago presence for years, with its name coming off the famed Sears Tower skyscraper in 2009.

Sears still has hundreds of stores, including several in Chicago’s suburbs.

Sears started in the 1880s as a mail-order catalog business. The beleaguered retailer has been closing stores amid falling sales.