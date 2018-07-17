Police: Woman hit boyfriend in head with ax

Staff report

WARREN

Police charged Jade N. Scofield, 26, of Front Street Southwest, with felonious assault and vandalism after witnesses said she hit her boyfriend in the head with an ax Friday night at Willow Lake Campground.

The 25-year-old boyfriend of Ann Avenue received two staples in his head to close the wound at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Champion police said.

While “partially conscious,” the victim said he was tickling Scofield by the fire pit of their campsite, then sat down to look at his cellphone, then felt something hit his head. He touched his head, saw blood and then lost consciousness, he said.

Officers were called to the camping area at 6863 Mahoning Ave. at 7:04 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man holding Scofield face-down on the ground with her hands behind her back.

The victim was on the ground, lying on his back and unconscious. Witnesses said Scofield hit the man in the head with an ax during an argument. A witness said Scofield drank a large bottle of whiskey by herself. Police recovered an ax and two empty whiskey bottles.

Police said Scofield blamed the victim for hitting himself in the head with a brick. Later she said he hit himself with a liquor bottle and that he hit his head on a picnic table.

After Scofield was placed in the back of a Champion police car, she damaged the rear-passenger window by kicking it with her feet.

She was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital to be evaluated after she told the officer she hears voices, wanted to kill herself and has schizophrenia.

She was apparently still hospitalized as of press time Monday as she was not booked into the Trumbull County jail, and she was not arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court on the charges.