Ohio teen to be tried as an adult in pizza driver slaying
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who is charged in the fatal shooting of a woman delivering pizzas in Ohio will be tried as an adult.
A judge made the ruling Monday against the teen charged with aggravated robbery and murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Sadari Knighten.
Police say Knighten was killed in June near downtown Toledo while making her last delivery of the day. She was shot once in the chest and died at a hospital.
Police say the teen made off with only 75 cents.
WTOL-TV reports Knighten’s mother says she forgives the teen and hopes he turns his life around.
The teen’s mother declined to comment after the hearing.
