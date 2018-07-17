Obama calls today’s times 'strange and uncertain’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former U.S. President Barack Obama in his first high-profile speech since leaving office is calling today’s times “strange and uncertain.”

Obama has opened his speech in South Africa by saying that “each day’s news cycle is bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines.”

He is speaking in South Africa to mark the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth.

While not directly mentioning his successor, President Donald Trump, Obama is expected to counter many of Trump’s policies, rallying people to keep alive the ideas that Mandela worked for including democracy, diversity and good education for all.