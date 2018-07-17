Obama calls today’s times 'strange and uncertain’
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former U.S. President Barack Obama in his first high-profile speech since leaving office is calling today’s times “strange and uncertain.”
Obama has opened his speech in South Africa by saying that “each day’s news cycle is bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines.”
He is speaking in South Africa to mark the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth.
While not directly mentioning his successor, President Donald Trump, Obama is expected to counter many of Trump’s policies, rallying people to keep alive the ideas that Mandela worked for including democracy, diversity and good education for all.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 17, 2018 11:12 a.m.
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
- April 2, 2018 10:56 a.m.
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
- April 3, 2018 midnight
Madikizela-Mandela: A symbol of suffering
- January 10, 2017 2:30 p.m.
In final speech, Obama must reconcile his hopes with Trump's
- April 15, 2018 midnight
On lower Rio Grande, a glimpse at the border Trump wants
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.