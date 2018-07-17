Not-guilty plea entered for Warren man charged with Sunday night assault

WARREN — A not-guilty plea was entered today in Warren Municipal Court for Noel L. Evans, 25, of 3rd Street Southwest, to a felonious-assault charge after a man alleged Evans fired a gun at him Sunday night in the Hampshire House Apartments on Fifth Street Southwest. Bond of $50,000 was set.

The victim was not hit by the gunfire.

Police responded to the 7:06 p.m. incident and learned that the victim named Evans as the suspect.

A short time later, they spotted Evans in a pickup truck driving into the apartment complex and followed him until Evans ran from the vehicle. An officer chased him on foot but did not catch him.

Evans’ identification and cellphone were found inside the truck.

Police arrested him on the felonious-assault warrant Monday, and he was taken to the Trumbull County jail.