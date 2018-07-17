newsmakers
newsmakers
Cardi B leads MTV VMA nods with 10
NEW YORK
The year of Cardi B continues – this time with 10 MTV Video Music Award nominations.
MTV announced Monday that the white-hot rapper is the most nominated act at this year’s show, which returns to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20.
Five of Cardi B’s nominations are thanks to her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the upbeat anthem, “Finesse [Remix].”
Beyonce and Jay-Z are nominated for eight awards with “Apes**t.”
Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” earned him seven nominations. Drake also scored seven nods.
Mars has six nominations.
Madonna back in Malawi to celebrate
BLANTYRE, Malawi
Madonna has returned to Malawi to celebrate the first anniversary of a medical facility named after one of the four children she adopted children from this southern African country.
The pop star Monday visited the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre. Her charity funded the facility, whose highlights include the first successful separation of conjoined twins in Malawi.
Associated Press
