Need a job? AT&T has hiring event Wednesday

BOARDMAN — AT&T will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at its call center at 8089 South Ave.

The location will be hiring up to 80 full-time positions, according to a news release.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to start the application process online in advance.

The link to apply is https://www.att.jobs/job/youngstown/customer-service-representative-sales-priority-hiring/117/8494207.