Morning blaze destroys North Side home


July 17, 2018 at 1:06p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A recently vacated 222 North Heights Ave. home was destroyed by a fire early today. Crews were called to the North Side home about 4 a.m. and found it engulfed in flames. There were no injuries.

