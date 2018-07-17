Morning blaze destroys North Side home
YOUNGSTOWN — A recently vacated 222 North Heights Ave. home was destroyed by a fire early today. Crews were called to the North Side home about 4 a.m. and found it engulfed in flames. There were no injuries.
