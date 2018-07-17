Man is arraigned in July 8 shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Nalemn Hasley, 38, who is wanted in a shooting July 8 that wounded a man in the leg as well as two other shootings where the same man was targeted but not hit, was arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Bond was set at $40,000 for Hasley of Granada Avenue.

Hasley was arrested after he flagged down a police officer Sunday downtown and said he wanted to surrender because he knew there was a warrant out for his arrest.

He is in the Mahoning County jail.

1-car accident leaves man dead, woman hurt

MERCER, PA.

A Struthers man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a one-car accident in Mercer County on Sunday.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Pennsylvania State Police say Iain Fierro, 29, was driving a BMW on Interstate 79 just south of Interstate 80 in Findley Township on Sunday night when the car drove onto an elevated center median, causing it to go airborne.

The car landed in a steep drainage culvert. Fierro died.

State police say a passenger, Stephanie Whitmore, 20, also of Struthers, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of injuries described as moderate. State police say the investigation continues.