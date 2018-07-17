Man dies in fatal motorcycle accident in Columbiana Co.
FAIRFIELD — A news release from the Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol is considered a factor in a fatal motorcycle accident about 1:20 a.m. today on state Route 517.
The release said a motorcycle operated by William J. Stoffel, 41, of Lisbon was going west on state Route 517 near milepost 7 when it went off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Stoffel.
Stoffel was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbiana County Coroner’s office. The release also said he was not wearing a helmet.
