Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

CARTER, TIJUAN DOMINIQUE, 12/01/1994, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

DICIOCCIO, ANDY L, 02/13/1984, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., SOLICITING

FENNELL, ALVIN, 01/12/1970, DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY, FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

HALE, KARLIE R, 06/20/1986, SEBRING POLICE DEPT., THEFT

HIGGINS, MICHAEL P,10/12/1975, BEAVER POLICE DEPT, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

LAWRENCE, MARVETTA, 09/25/1979, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., EXPIRED PLATES

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALNAMI, YAZEED ABDULLAH N, 12/22/1991, 07/13/2018, TIME SERVED

BURNEY, MARK A, 07/13/1965, 07/12/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CHERNEY, ALEX IVAN, 08/28/1980, 07/11/2018

OSORTO, IRIS M, 11/30/1971, 07/13/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RICHARDS, JOSHUA, 07/02/1982, 07/17/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SIMMONS, EDWARD L, 04/12/1959, 07/09/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY