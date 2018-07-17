Jurors see video of Walmart shooting
YOUNGSTOWN
Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court saw a video of a man shot Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Walmart in Austintown.
Jurors on Tuesday also heard from the first detective on the scene, who relayed a witness’s story to him about how the shooting occurred.
That testimony first took place with jurors not present in the courtroom for the trial of Terrance Craig, 26, who faces a charge of felonious assault in the shooting.
Austintown police Detective Sgt. Jordan Yacovone would eventually walk jurors through the video and also testified as to what the witness, Cindy Williams, told him.
Williams was not able to testify because she cannot be found. Prosecutors wanted Judge John M. Durkin to allow her statement to Yacovone immediately after the shooting to be admitted into evidence as an exception to the hearsay rule.
