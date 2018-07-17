Homeless given 72 hours to leave camp

CINCINNATI

City officials have given homeless individuals 72 hours to vacate a downtown encampment in Cincinnati, citing health and safety issues.

About 40 people were handed notices Monday morning that said officials will close the site under an overpass. Residents have until Thursday morning to gather their belongings and leave, before officials begin to sanitize the area Friday.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney says crews will remove hazardous items such as makeshift bathrooms, contaminated syringes and soiled mattresses. A notice posted says any remaining items will be considered abandoned. Officials will then block off the area.

Day-care owner gets probation for trying to kill child

minneapolis

A Minneapolis day-care owner was sentenced to 10 years of probation for trying to kill a toddler in her home by hanging him from a noose.

Forty-three-year-old Nataliia Karia was sentenced Monday after earlier pleading guilty to attempted murder and third-degree assault. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan in November 2016.

The Star Tribune reports Karia must follow court-ordered mental-health treatment and will be on electronic home monitoring for at least two months.

According to the complaint, a father was dropping off his son at the home when Karia led him toward the basement, where he saw the toddler hanging from a noose. He released the child and fled with him. The 16-month-old boy survived.

Lava crashes through roof of boat; 23 hurt

HONOLULU

An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat off Hawaii’s Big Island, injuring 23 people Monday, officials said.

A woman in her 20s was in serious condition with a broken thigh bone, the Hawaii County Fire Department said. Three others were in stable condition at a hospital with unspecified injuries. The rest of the passengers suffered burns, scrapes and other superficial injuries.

They were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from a long-erupting volcano that has been vigorously shooting lava from a new vent in the ground for the past two months. The lava punctured the boat’s roof, leaving a gaping hole, firefighters said.

Shane Turpin, the owner and captain of the vessel that was hit, said he never saw the explosion that rained molten rocks down on top of his boat.

Investigators probe firefighter’s death

MARIPOSA, Calif.

California workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a firefighter who was killed while battling a wildfire near Yosemite National Park.

California Division of Occupational Safety and Health spokesman Frank Polizzi said Monday an inspector went to the scene on the day Braden Varney died.

Polizzi said his office was told that Varney’s bulldozer rolled over on Saturday while he was trying to create a fire line.

Meanwhile, officials say smoke from a forest fire near Yosemite is affecting air quality in central California.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District urged people with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people to stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Associated Press