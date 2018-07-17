Drowning victim ID’d

BAZETTA

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesman has released the identity of a man who drowned in Mosquito Lake.

The victim, Antonio Shaun Randall of Youngstown, 27, swam past the 41/2 feet-deep buoys in the water and drowned, the spokesman said.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near the beach area.

Bond set in dragging

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set at $100,000 for a man accused of dragging an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper a mile and a half late Thursday.

Visiting Judge David Fuhry set the bond Monday in municipal court for Jamel Patton, 22, of Campbell on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Reports said the trooper pulled Patton over on Kirk Road in Austintown for driving with no headlights. Patton drove away at speeds of up to 60 mph before the trooper managed to let go. He was treated for minor injuries. Patton surrendered to authorites the next day.

Closed for repairs

YOUNGSTOWN

Phelps Street between Boardman and Front streets downtown will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice for sewer repairs.

Work session set

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission will host a work session from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. today. The meeting will take place in Room 10 at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

$100K for Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Foundation has given $100,000 to Stambaugh Auditorium toward the historic building’s restoration project.

The project includes replacing retaining walls, new lighting, cleaning the facade and rebuilding the staircase on Fifth Avenue.

The work will be done in either 2019 or 2020 and take about seven or eight months to complete.

Neighborhood group

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave.

President Jerry O’Hara will officiate. Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities on the West Side specifically and the city in general. Community Police Officer Melvin Johnson also will be in attendance.

