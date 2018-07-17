BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Investment in 3D

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Business Alliance announced Monday it has invested in Freshmade 3D, a company affiliated with the Youngstown Business Incubator, according to a news release.

“There is so much room for development and growth as these new technologies for [additive] manufacturing start to make their impacts,” said Joe Danyi, a partner in the MVBA development group. “I think Freshmade 3D has the right service and product offerings to start making strides of integrating printed 3-D technology into traditional production of manufactured goods.”

Freshmade 3D previously has received attention for making life-sized bobblehead dolls, a 3-D-printed bowling ball and a large 3-D-printed sculpture for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

YBI learning labs

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator, 241 W. Federal St., will host two learning labs this month.

The first, 3-D Printing 101, is at 5:30 p.m. July 26. The course, taught by Ashley Martof, YBI’s additive manufacturing program manager, is an introduction to advanced manufacturing methods and provides an opportunity to learn about 3-D printing and how it can benefit an individual or business.

The second, “Crafting Your Pitch” at 8:30 a.m. July 31, is a crash course on pitching your product or service to an investor.

Registration is available via Eventbrite.

AT&T hiring event

BOARDMAN

AT&T will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at its call center at 8089 South Ave.

The location will be hiring up to 80 full-time positions, according to a news release.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to start the application process online in advance.

The link to apply is https://www.att.jobs/job/youngstown/customer-service-representative-sales-priority-hiring/117/8494207.

Cellars opening

HUBBARD

Dani and Nate Wilson announced they celebrated the grand opening of their business, Woodland Cellars, located on Main Street.

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, concessions and entertainment.

The venue will offer a self-defense class Sunday. The $40 cost includes the class, snacks and a glass of wine.

Pete Shelby will be there to entertain at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Woodland Cellars is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

Visit woodlandcellars.com for information on special events.

Gas prices increase

For the second straight week, the national average gas price increased, according to GasBuddy.

The national average reached $2.88 Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10 million price reports from more than 135,000 gas stations in the last week.

According to AAA, Northeast Ohio gas prices are 8 cents higher this week at $2.826 per gallon, and the average price in Youngstown was $2.718.

