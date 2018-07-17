Births


July 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Shannon O’Malley and Edward Lambert, Niles, girl, July 13.

Sierra Stottlemire and Malik Molden, Leavittsburg, boy, July 13.

Alesha David and Micharl Mrus, Warren, boy, July 14.

Tiffany Sherrill and Charles G. Hutsenpiller III, Niles, boy, July 14.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Eric and Danielle Flaherty, Youngstown, boy, July 15.

Brittney Johns and Robert J. Anderson IV, New Middletown, girl, July 15.

