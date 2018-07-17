Births
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Shannon O’Malley and Edward Lambert, Niles, girl, July 13.
Sierra Stottlemire and Malik Molden, Leavittsburg, boy, July 13.
Alesha David and Micharl Mrus, Warren, boy, July 14.
Tiffany Sherrill and Charles G. Hutsenpiller III, Niles, boy, July 14.
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Eric and Danielle Flaherty, Youngstown, boy, July 15.
Brittney Johns and Robert J. Anderson IV, New Middletown, girl, July 15.
