Angels shelter expansion ground-breaking Saturday

CANFIELD

Angels for Animals is expanding to provide more space for the animals in its care.

The groundbreaking for the Angel Wing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4750 W. South Range Road. The total cost for the project is $10 million, with $5.8 million raised thus far from donors and other contributors.

The new 40,000-square-foot facility will provide more space to hold animals, a room for a new 24/7 veterinary clinic and a spay and neuter center.

The original building “was never designed for what we’re doing here, it was supposed to be an animal shelter,” said Diane Less, Angels for Animals founder.

Once the new facility is finished, it will become the medical center and the original building will have more space for kennels.

George Beaver, the nonprofit’s operation and IT manager, said, “We see the Angel Wing as the best way forward not only to provide for the shelter of animals, but to provide more low-cost spaying for the community.”

Angels for Animals also aims to raise an additional $4.2 million for the rest of the construction and the equipment for the new facility.

The 24/7 vet clinic will be for both pets and stray animals.

