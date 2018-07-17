Agenda Wednesday

Canfield school board, 6 p.m., board room, 100 Wadsworth St.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, Baker Elementary School cafeteria, 4095 Sheridan Drive, Vienna.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, followed immediately by council meeting, community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., Poland Township Government Center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Springfield Township trustees, 2 p.m., meeting with Mahoning County prosecutors, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Springfield Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., meeting with Team 8, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority board of commissioners, noon, 131 W. Boardman St.

