9 casinos apply for online gambling licenses in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nine casino owners in Pennsylvania are seeking licenses to operate casino-style gambling online.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said the applications came in ahead of Monday’s close-of-business deadline for the state’s casino owners to get a license at a discount of $10 million.
Pennsylvania last year became the fourth state to legalize online gambling, joining Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware.
Applications came from the owners of Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem; Hollywood Casino in suburban Harrisburg; Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh; Mount Airy Casino Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania; Valley Forge Casino Resort, Harrah’s Casino and Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia; and SugarHouse Casino and Live! Hotel and Casino in Philadelphia.
Owners of Pennsylvania’s remaining four casino licenses have another 30 days to apply, but they’ll pay a premium of $12 million.
