1 killed, 1 injured after car slams into an Ohio Walmart store
MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Police say a car crashed into a Walmart in Ohio, killing one person and injuring another.
Mentor spokesman Ante Logarusic says the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday when the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu hit two people in front of a Mentor store entrance and crashed into a wall.
A woman who was struck went into cardiac arrest and died at a nearby hospital. Officials say a Walmart worker who uses a wheelchair was also struck and suffered minor injuries.
The car’s driver has been hospitalized for minor injuries.
The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.
The Walmart sustained minor damage and will remain open.
