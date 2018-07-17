Warren police: Woman hit boyfriend in head with ax

WARREN — Police charged Jade N. Scofield, 26, of Front Street Southwest, with felonious assault and vandalism after witnesses said she hit her boyfriend in the head with an ax Friday night at Willow Lake Campground.

The 25-year-old boyfriend of Ann Avenue received two staples in his head to close the wound at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Champion police said.

Witnesses said Scofield hit the man in the head with an ax during an argument. A witness said Scofield drank a large bottle of whiskey by herself. Police recovered an ax and two empty whiskey bottles.

Police said Scofield blamed the victim for hitting himself in the head with a brick. Later she said he hit himself with a liquor bottle and that he hit his head on a picnic table.

