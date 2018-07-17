US Reps. Ryan and Johnson raise big bucks for re-election bids
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan and Bill Johnson, who are seeking re-election in November, have significant financial advantages over their general-election challengers.
Ryan of Howland raised $180,289 in campaign contributions and spent $146,682 between April 19 and June 30, according to his latest Federal Election Commission filing.
In comparison, Chris DePizzo, a Republican from Chagrin Falls challenging Ryan, raised $14,853 and spent $1,270 between April 19 and June 30.
Overall for this campaign, DePizzo has raised $36,196 and has spent $12,686. He had $23,510 in his campaign fund as of June 30.
Meanwhile, Johnson of Marietta, raised $313,599 in campaign contributions and $118,010 between April 19 and June 30.
Overall for this election, Johnson raised $1,613,950 and spent $927,558.
The FEC had not received a campaign-finance report for April 19 to June 30 from Shawna Roberts of Belmont, Johnson’s Democratic challenger, as of today. She had $3,529 in her campaign fund as of April 18.
