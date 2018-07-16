Trumbull County Fair comes to a close

Staff report

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP

This is the 172nd running of the Trumbull County Fair, which is held on the fairgrounds at Everett Hull and Hoagland Blackstub roads.

About 30,000 attended the fair between Tuesday and Saturday, said fair board director Toni Dunbar.

This year’s fair produced some of the best weather in the event’s recent history with no rainfall Sunday and overall temperatures throughout the weeklong event mostly in the 80s.

The fair board also decided to allow beer sales this year for musical performances in the grandstand.

New this year is a 40-foot by-84-foot pavilion constructed near the Historical Village and main restrooms.

The space provides a better entertainment stage and covered 16 picnic tables and 24 benches to provide shade from the sun and a place to eat.

“Fireworks will end the evening with a fabulous show,” Dunbar said.